Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Young Musicians Unite (YMU), the nation’s largest provider of free music education, celebrated its third annual Halloween Moonlight Masquerade on Thursday, Oct. 22, at The Sacred Space in Miami, bringing together more than 540 guests for an evening of music, creativity and philanthropy.

The celebration raised $74,000 to support YMU’s mission of expanding access to free music education for students across Miami-Dade County.

Hosted by Anna and Vishal Sapra alongside a dedicated host committee, the annual fundraiser transformed The Sacred Space into an immersive Halloween experience, featuring live music, theatrical performances, culinary offerings from some of Miami’s top restaurants, cocktails and elaborate costumes.

Among the evening’s highlights were live performances by 4Tune and the YMU Jazz Collective, offering guests a firsthand look at the impact of YMU’s programming.

“Every year, the Moonlight Masquerade reminds us just how powerful our community can be when we come together for a shared purpose,” said Sammy Gonzalez Zeira, founder and CEO of Young Musicians Unite. “What we raised tonight means more instruments, more classrooms and more opportunities for young people across Miami-Dade to discover their potential through music.”

Funds raised will support YMU’s free music education programs, which currently reach 19,166 students each week across 131 Miami-Dade public schools and help advance its goal of serving more than 27,500 students across more than 170 schools by the 2027-28 school year.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.