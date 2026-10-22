YMU to host its Halloween Moonlight Masquerade at The Sacred Space, Oct. 22

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Young Musicians Unite (YMU), the nation’s largest provider of free music education, will host its third annual Halloween Moonlight Masquerade on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8 to 11 p.m., at The Sacred Space, 105 NE 24 St. in Miami.

Hosted by the YMU Community Board, chaired by Vishal and Anna Sapra, the annual Halloween celebration will bring together Miami’s community for an evening of live music, culinary experiences from some of Miami’s top restaurants, immersive entertainment and theatrical performances, cocktails, costumes and masquerade festivities, all while raising critical funds to expand access to free music education for students throughout Miami-Dade County.

This year’s event has a fundraising goal of $75,000, with proceeds supporting YMU’s rapidly growing music education programs. YMU currently serves 21,166 students every week across 131 partnering schools, reaching 721 classrooms and delivering 60,753 instructional hours annually. Since its founding in 2013, the organization has served more than 71,404 students.

“The Moonlight Masquerade is such a special night because it brings together so much of what we love about Miami: music, creativity, community and generosity. It’s elevated, it’s fun, and there’s an incredible energy in the room,” said Sammy Gonzalez Zeira, founder and CEO of Young Musicians Unite. “But what makes the night really matter is what happens after it. The support we raise helps us walk into more schools, put instruments in more students’ hands and give more young people the chance to discover what music can unlock in their lives.

The Halloween Moonlight Masquerade comes as YMU embarks on its next phase of growth. During the 2026-27 school year, the organization aims to raise $3 million to expand its programming to 27,628 students across 171 schools by the 2027–28 school year.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit with costumes and masquerade attire for an evening that combines celebration with impact. Tickets and additional information are available at www.ymu.org/halloween.

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