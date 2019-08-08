You Can Be The Next Great Artist Apply Now to Coconut Grove Arts Festival®

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® (CGAF), one of the largest and most prestigious fine art exhibitions in the United States, is accepting artist applications through September 17.

The 57th edition of this signature event, which runs during Presidents Day weekend February 15-17, is a juried arts festival with noted artists and art educators reviewing the hundreds of submissions and selecting the artists who will exhibit their works in the 2020 event.

The award-winning Arts Festival features works in clay, watercolor, sculpture, painting, photography, jewelry and metalwork, fiber, mixed media, print making and drawing, glass and wood.

“The Arts Festival has helped to nurture young, aspiring artists during the years by providing them the opportunity to showcase their works,” said Monty Trainer, president.

“As a first-time participant I was honored and excited to exhibit my art at your festival,” said Diane Milks, a painter from Greer, SC. “I greatly enjoyed the energy of the crowd and had a terrific show.”

The Arts Festival is held along Miami’s scenic Biscayne Bay on the trendy streets of Coconut Grove, one of Miami’s most unique and historic neighborhoods. Coconut Grove has long been a hub of artistic talents, architecture and culture with its diverse residents and continuous waves of visitors.

The Arts Festival also judges the artwork in many categories during the three-day event with more than 40 of the participating artists being awarded over $45,000 in cash prizes.

Each year, the Arts Festival selects its official poster image from among the artists that are selected to participate. The prestigious group of previous poster artists includes such notable favorites as Guy Harvey, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Clyde Butcher, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, Alexander Mijares and Romero Britto.

Artists will again be able to meet and talk to potential art-buyers who attend the Arts Festival from throughout South Florida and around the world. Participating artists receive daily complimentary coffee, pastries and lunch and the festival provides booth sitting and 24-hour security to protect the safety of artists and their collections.

Interested artists may apply online at www.CGAF.com. There is an application fee of $55 and the submission deadline is September 17th. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival will be held Presidents Day Weekend, February 15, 16 and 17, 2020. For more information, visit www.CGAF.com.