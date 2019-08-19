Youfit Health Clubs joins with GMCC to celebrate Miami expansion with new West Flagler gym

If you see fit to join with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) and the staff of Youfit Health Club’s Miami-Flagler location tonight, the public is invited to join in ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of this newest location, Aug. 19 starting at 6 p.m.

Youfit Health Clubs recently announced that it is now open at 8311 West Flagler St. on the corner of W. Flagler and 87th Ave in the Flagler Park Plaza. In fact, local people have already been enjoying free workouts all day, visiting with vendors, and enjoying games, give-ways, and more – as well as taking in free group classes in the new YouGX Classroom.

With multiple locations in the area, Youfit provides the convenience of accessing your favorite gym anytime and anywhere in the metropolitan area.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the new Miami-Flagler club, the company’s 38th location in the South Florida area, Youfit Chief Operating Officer J.J. Creegan, said, “We are very excited to open another location in the Miami area, because South Florida has been so welcoming to Youfit since we started business here.

“Our hope is that we can continue to grow and help the residents in the Miami area be the best versions of themselves,” he said.

In sharing his congratulations with of Youfit leadership, GMCC President and CEO Alfred Sanchez said he was pleased with the health club’s continued partnership with the chamber during this exciting period of growth for the organization.

“Since joining the Greater Miami Chamber in 2017, Youfit has emerged as one of the ‘healthiest’ members in our community. On behalf of the entire chamber, I look forward to working together for the well-being of the residents of our community, long into the future,” he said.

flagler ribbon cutting flyer v2 Grand Opening Deals

Anyone looking to live and feel better can take advantage of a limited time offer and join Youfit Miami-Flagler now and pay nothing until 30 days after the club opens. While they wait, new members will have access to use any other nearby Youfit facility.

Whether you’re a gym enthusiast or just getting started on your fitness journey, our top-notch workout equipment is sure to cover all you’re looking for.

Even if you’re coming by for some “you-time” on the massage beds in the YouRecover area, taking it to the next level in our cardio cinema, or trying out a new YouGX group fitness class like Zumba or Cycle, every visit is a victory.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about getting a babysitter while you work out because this brand-new location is equipped with on-site child care for kids 1-12 years of age.

During the presale activation at the Miami-Flager location, come enjoy a free fitness assessment on the state-of-the art Fit 3D scanner. The Fit 3D serves as a high-tech tool that helps you identify your wellness starting point, set achievable goals, and track your success over time. Unlike a chart or simple look in the mirror, a scan allows you to see yourself in a new way—and get useful data based on your body’s unique features and needs.

New members have two affordable membership options to choose from:

Youfit’s standard membership offers unlimited access to one preferred club; and

Lime Card membership gives members the ultimate VIP treatment, including access to all 110+ Youfit locations, unlimited guest privileges, half-price drinks, and more.

Every Youfit membership includes a free fitness assessment with a certified YouCoach personal trainer, so everyone can start their health and wellness journey on the right foot.

About the Greater Miami Chamber

As a GMCC member, Youfit Health Clubs is one of hundreds of other companies and organizations benefitting from the services the chamber provides by bringing together the brightest minds in South Florida business to represent one voice, and forming lifelong, meaningful relationships along the way. Contact GMCC at 305-577-5471 or visit www.MiamiChamber.com for more.

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month.

Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and find the nearest Youfit location, visit youfit.com.