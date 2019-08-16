Yumbrella and SSJ Foundation’s St. John Bosco Clinic host back-to-school fundraiser for needy kids

South Miami’s favorite food hall, Yumbrella, is hosting a special happy hour in support of the SSJ Health Foundation’s St. John Bosco Clinic, Aug. 28, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. As part of the fundraiser, the SSJ Health Foundation is asking for school supplies, which they will donate to Miami’s underserved children for the new academic year.

This fun-filled event serves as a bookend to the successful fundraiser at the beginning of the summer that Yumbrella hosted for St. John Bosco Clinic. Organizers fully expect to garner even greater enthusiasm for their efforts this time around, collecting much-needed essentials for students who might otherwise start the school year without notebooks, pens, backpacks, and other classroom basics.

“When the community and businesses get together to help those in need, it is amazing what we can accomplish,” says Berta Cabrera, executive director of the SSJ Health Foundation.

The St. John Bosco Clinic is an essential safety net for thousands of local families in their struggle to secure safe and convenient access to healthcare. In operation since 1992, the clinic is currently located on the campus of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

“We are so grateful to Yumbrella for creating this fun event where people can gather in the spirit of generosity to provide for our children,” Cabrera continued. “It’s the best of Miami!”

Tickets to the event are $25 per person in advance and $35 at the door — and include two complimentary beers or cider cocktails, thanks to the generosity of Stella Artois, and appetizers from Miami’s famous Killer Melts.

Guests are encouraged to bring school supplies – everything from pencils, pens, and markers to notebooks, backpacks and folders – which will in turn be donated to children who visit the health clinic throughout the year.

“Health and education are vital to our dignity as human beings,” continues Cabrera. “The only reason that St. John Bosco Clinic has been able to do its work for the last 27 years is because of our faith in God and the participation of the community. We are truly blessed to live in such an open-hearted city.”

Proceeds from the SSJ Health Foundation event benefit the St. John Bosco Clinic. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Yumbrella is located at the east entrance of The Shops at Sunset Place at 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 194, South Miami, FL 33143.

St. John Bosco Clinic is funded by donations, grants, and pro-bono support, including over 25 volunteer healthcare providers. A $500 sponsorship covers the cost of healthcare for one patient at the clinic for an entire year, including prescriptions and diabetes care.

The clinic is located at 730 NW 34th St, Miami, FL 33127. For information, visit the SSJ Foundation website.