Jazz at Wolfson Presents pianist Tal Cohen, Oct. 17

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Arts and Philosophy Department at the Wolfson Campus continues its successful live jazz series, Jazz at Wolfson Presents, with Pianist Tal Cohen, at noon, Wednesday, Oct. 17, in the Wolfson Campus Auditorium (Building 1, Room 1261), 300 NE Second Ave.

All Jazz at Wolfson Presents concerts are open free to the public.

One of the most original and gifted musicians on today’s jazz scene, Cohen has been the winner of numerous awards, including the grand prize of the prestigious Barry Harris national jazz piano competition and the National Jazz Piano Association award. His new album, Gentle Giants, has received much acclaim as well as a four-star rating from DownBeat magazine and a featured article from Venice magazine.

Cohen was the recipient of the rare “genius” visa to the U.S. and has performed in many jazz festivals around the world, including the Detroit and Melbourne jazz festivals. Most recently Cohen received the Freedman Fellowship award at a sold-out performance at the Sydney Opera House, granting him a recording contract.

Cohen now lives in the U.S. maintaining a busy schedule performing his unique style of improvised music around the world.

For a complete list of Jazz at Wolfson Presents concerts, visit www.mdc.edu/main/jazzatwolfsonpresents.