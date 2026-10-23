A New Cut of Miami: Lomelo’s Meat Market Heads Toward Brickell

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Something fresh is coming to Miami’s urban core. Lomelo’s Meat Market is preparing to expand into the Brickell/The Roads area, bringing its butcher-shop experience closer to neighborhood residents.

Preparations are underway, with an official opening date still to come. Stay tuned for a first look and more details as the new location gets ready to welcome customers.

Brickell and The Roads—get your grills ready! Lomelo’s Meat Market is preparing to open closer to you.

Who’s ready to stop in and pick out their next steak?

Follow @lomelosmeatmarket for opening updates.

lomelos.com