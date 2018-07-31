AileyCamp Miami campers celebrate 10th anniversary

The Arsht Center’s AileyCamp Miami campers celebrated the 10th anniversary,of the program by revealing a 4,000-square-foot quilt on the Knight Concert Hall stage on July 18, exposing sketch images of themselves, with personal words they traced on their profile, capturing the campers’ poetic image of joy through the lens of self-discovery. For the past decade, AileyCamp Miami has strengthened the lives of 1,000 public middle school students in Miami-Dade County, opening their world to opportunities that go beyond the six-week program. AileyCamp Miami is produced and funded by the Arsht Center, in partnership with Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, and provides free transportation, meals, dance wear and uniforms for all campers.

