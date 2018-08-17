‘Barnacle, Books, Birds & Boats’ soon to unfurl at the Historic State Park

The Barnacle Historic State Park celebrates literacy with “Barnacle, Books, Birds & Boats,” Sept. 9 from noon to 3 p.m.

This family-fun event allows children to enjoy educational activities, games and prizes, and storybook reading on one of the most amazing – and visually stimulated – venues in all of Miami.

As an added bonus, everyone gets to check out the book selection at The Barnacle Society’s new Little Free Library that will be dedicated during the event.

Picnics and well-behaved pets on hand-held leashes not exceeding six feet in length are welcome. But alcohol is not, please. Admission is just $2 and it’s free for kids under the age of six. Also please note that the entrance fee waived for anyone who brings a library card, a library book, or a new or gently used book to donate.

This five-acre state park on the shore of Biscayne Bay is site of the home of Commodore Ralph Munroe, who built the home in 1891. Throughout the year, the public is invited out to enjoy a wide range of events on the sprawling grounds, including moonlight concerts and outdoor films – all in an effort to fund maintenance and programming at this lovely Historic State Park.

Located at 3485 Main Highway in downtown Coconut Grove, The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.