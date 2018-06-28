Boutique lending firm BGI Capital making big strides at Brickell Office

Celebrating a key point in its expansion, Miami-based BGI Capital is stepping up to share its success with its clients and extensive network of partners.

“In our brief history, we have grown exponentially and look forward to our continued expansion in the real estate lending industry,” said Robert M. Barthelmess, who, along with his fellow Managing Partner Kenneth A. Baboun, oversee operations for BGI Capital.

Located in the heart of the Brickell Financial District, this rising star in the lending industry is a unique provider of traditional, specialty, and bridge financing. BGI Capital caters to a prestigious selection of real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and investors in residential and commercial real estate.

“As a boutique firm, we are able to provide personalized service and support clients throughout the entire process to guarantee that all their needs are met,” said Baboun. “And we’re very excited to celebrate this milestone of great achievement for our firm.”

Barthelmess agrees, noting that what sets BGI Capital apart is its approach to how they do business and the personalized service and individual attention they give to their clients.

“We personally engage with our clients to understand their vision and goals so we can structure the perfect financing solutions. We really invest time in our clients to ensure their investments and ventures are successful and the process is smooth and seamless,” he said. BGI Capital is a direct lender that also prides itself on managing its own funds, which allows for flexible lending, same-day authorizations, and expeditious closings.

BGI Capital is also stepping up its game in the local business community, by signing on as a new member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

According to Baboun, “Through our involvement with the Greater Miami Chamber, we look forward to connecting with the foremost leaders in South Florida and continue to develop our extensive network”

BGI Capital has placed a significant amount of funds in the local real estate market and has already expanded its footprint into new areas, including Palm Beach County, Tampa, New York, and New Jersey.

ABOUT BGI CAPITAL

BGI Capital’s individualized service is backed by the expansive experience and financial prowess of its managing partners. As formidable leaders in finance, banking, commercial real estate, and residential development, Baboun and Barthelmess fuse their respective expertise and experience to offer relationship-focused, specialized direct lending solutions.

The growing firm also is proficient in both development and commercial real estate and possesses the capability to place debt with larger banks. With a broad network of lenders, BGI Capital is able to structure loans that benefit unique clients and situations, enabling them to surpass traditional lending firms. In its brief history, BGI Capital has already exceeded $100 million in business in the local real estate market.

For information, visit BGI Capital.

ABOUT GMCC

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst to help members grow, improve and protect their businesses. It is dedicated to building the best environment for business in the Americas and committed to improving the economic vitality of South Florida by educating and advocating for solutions to members’ business needs.

For information, visit GMCC.