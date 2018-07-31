Breakthrough Miami names Lori-Ann Cox as new CEO

Breakthrough Miami recently announced that it has named one of South Florida’s top advancement and external relations leaders, Lori-Ann Cox, as its new CEO.

Cox joins Breakthrough Miami with more than 20 years in the education management industry taking on a variety of roles. Most recently, she served as executive director of External Affairs at Gulliver, one of South Florida’s leading PK3-12 private, non-profit, independent, coeducational, nonsectarian day schools.

“I am thrilled Lori-Ann has decided to join our team at Breakthrough Miami,” said Jeffrey Miller, Breakthrough Miami Board chair. “Lori-Ann is a visionary leader whose deep connections to the South Florida community, along with her knowledge and passion in the field of education and community relations will be instrumental in furthering the efforts of our organization. The board looks forward to working with her in our continuing mission to offer scholars in our community academic enrichment programs and life-changing opportunities.”

Breakthrough Miami aims to ensure that motivated, under-resourced middle school students have access to excellent high school opportunities, pursue post-secondary education and succeed at life, through tuition-free, eight-year academic enrichment programs that use a students-teaching-students model.

Widely supported by a diverse collective of foundations, agencies, families and philanthropists, Breakthrough Miami serves more than 1,300 students each year from across Miami-Dade County Public Schools as well as private schools and college campuses in the region.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been asked to join the dedicated team at Breakthrough Miami,” Cox said.

“Breakthrough Miami has successfully impacted the storyline of thousands of students and families. I look forward to leading this inspiring organization into the future for many years to come.”

A native of Jamaica, Cox holds an MBA from Florida International University’s College of Business and is highly skilled in educational advancement, fundraising, marketing and public relations, community engagement, strategic partnerships and event management. She has spent more than 20 years in the education management industry, taking on a variety of roles at Florida International University including Corporate and Community Relations, Alumni Advocacy, managing its President’s Council and serving as Administrative Director of its Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

For the past two years, Cox led Gulliver’s communications, marketing, parent engagement, alumni and development efforts, and worked closely with Breakthrough Miami as part of the school’s partnership with the organization. Under her leadership, Gulliver’s culture of philanthropy grew significantly, and the school’s brand and message were elevated.