Business People on the Move

HOMEGROWN NOTABLE ATTORNEYS

CARLOS GONZALEZ

Mr. Carlos Pelayo Gonzalez grew up in Miami’s Little Havana and Allapattah neighborhood and graduated from Miami Jackson Senior High School in the top 25 and with several Honors. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University Of Florida Levin College Of Law. Mr. Gonzalez has extensive criminal trial experience. He has handled DUI, DWLS, Sex Crimes, Forgery, Battery, Drug related cases. He has taken close to 100 cases to jury trial verdicts but most cases are reduced or dismissed before trial. Mr. Gonzalez also donates his time to teach other attorneys for the Florida Bar as a guest speaker at the Masters of DUI Seminar. To contact the law offices of Carlos Gonzalez, contact (786) 358-6888.

FITNESS CORNER

BEATRIZ COSIO

Beatriz Cosio is a Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Group Fitness Instructor and Winner of the NPC Bikini Competition in 2013, 2014 & 2015. Bea’s philosophy is to constantly vary her workouts utilizing functional training methods, such as HIIT style training. Her primary mission is to share her enthusiasm and passions for a healthy life. “Everyone, no matter what their fitness level or abilities, can benefit from increased physical activity”. She teaches group classes during the mornings and afternoons at Stunna’s Fit in South Miami. Cosio also offers private personal training sessions for those interested in improving their overall health and appearance.

EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION

KRISTINE RODRIGUEZ

Palmer Trinity School has added Kristine Rodriguez to its administrative team as director of auxiliary programs. Rodriguez, who will report directly to the Head of School, will streamline course offerings to drive enrollment of auxiliary programs, including after-school enrichment and summer camps. She will also work to increase community awareness of PTS student programs and accessibility, create more variety in after school programs and specialty camps for the upcoming academic year, and establish community relationships with feeder schools. Rodriguez has an MBA from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in education and theatre arts from the University of Miami.

REALTOR CORNER

JOSE MARTINEZ

Jose Martinez is a real estate sales professional with over 17 years of experience in the real estate industry as a top producing sales agent, Owner-Broker of major real estate franchises, and as a Licensed Florida real estate instructor. He’s been a multi-million dollar producer in the South Florida market with over 1,200 closed transactions during my career. In addition to his sales success, Jose has been the head instructor and owner of First 2 Pass Real Estate School since 2016. Martinez has been effectively communicating Florida Chapter 475 of the Florida statues to students applying to obtain a real estate license. To learn more about Jose and his Real Estate school, visit first2passrealestateschool.com

