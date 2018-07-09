City completes restoration of Wagner Creek, Seybold Canal

City of Miami leaders on Friday, June 29, celebrated the completion of the award-winning Wagner Creek and Seybold Canal restoration project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The restoration of Wagner Creek and the Seybold Canal is a major milestone for the City of Miami, and an example of operational resiliency for communities like ours,” said city manager Emilio Gonzalez. “Working together with our elected officials and valued partners, we’re preparing Miami for the future by taking action.”

The restoration project provides for increased stormwater conveyance by removing accumulated sediments, eliminating dioxins and restoring Florida’s most polluted waterway. The project received the 2018 Western Dredging Association (WEDA) Environmental Excellence Award in the category of Environmental Dredging which recognizes projects whose primary objective is environmental in nature.

“In addition to providing enhanced navigation for boat owners and increasing stormwater capacity, this award-winning project is preserving the natural habitat of our manatees,” said Steve Williamson, Capital Improvements director. “These are all great benefits that align with our Future City Initiative, prioritizing the protection our environment for future generations.”

Working with multiple local, state and federal agencies such as the Stormwater Utility Trust Fund, Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND), Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), Miami River Commission, and Miami-Dade County, the project was completed under budget and ahead of schedule. The total cost for the restoration project was $18,400,140.