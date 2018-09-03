Close out summer with Dade Heritage Trust’s Commodore Trail Blazin’ Bike Tour on Sept. 9

Say goodbye to summer and get to know Miami’s Urban Neighborhoods as Dade Heritage Trust, in conjunction with Green Mobility Network, hosts the Commodore Trail Blazin’ Bike Tour on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The tour will explore the Commodore Bike Trail through Coconut Grove and end at the Bookstore & Kitchen in Coconut Grove.

The tour is part of a Dade Heritage Trust partnership with The Friends of the Commodore Trail, The Underline Cycling Club and Bike Coconut Grove.

“There are so many great spots in urban Miami to explore and no better way to do it than by bike,” said Christine Rupp, Dade Heritage Trust executive director.

Rupp, who resides near The Falls Shopping Center, commutes to work on Brickell by bike daily.

“When I joined Dade Heritage Trust, I felt it was crucial to our mission of education to create a bike tour program where people can learn about the history, architecture and environment of urban Miami and all it has to offer,” she added.

And even though the tour “technically” ends in Coconut Grove, Rupp said guests are welcome to join the ride back to Dade Heritage Trust for a round-trip ride.

“We will stop and explore historic venues along the way,” she said.

The 10-mile ride (round trip) starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, from Dade Heritage Trust headquarters, 190 SE 12 Terrace in Miami. Ride leaders will provide safety guidelines as cyclists make their way through the tour.

Participants must provide their own bikes, but if they don’t happen to own one there are Citibike kiosks located nearby. The cost of the ride is $10 for non-members, $5 for members of Dade Heritage Trust. Tickets can be purchase in advance at Eventbrite.com.

To learn more about Dade Heritage Trust call 305-358-9572 or visit dadeheritagetrust.org.