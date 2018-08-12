Community Newspapers endorses Louis V. Martinez Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Group 14

Louis V. Martinez represent clients in various legal matters, including Federal or State administrative and criminal investigations. Mr. Martinez has led numerous jury trials at both the state and federal levels. He has tried white collar crimes, corruption, bribery, and money laundering cases.

Mr. Martinez served as a Deputy Chief Assistant, Attorney General in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from 2003 to 2007 and was appointed by U.S. Attorney Marco Jimenez as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. During that time he managed and oversaw a team of more than 50 attorneys, investigators and support staff in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Briefed and argued motions involving the constitutionality of the Florida Medicaid Fraud Statute. Prosecuted defendants for various violations of Medicaid and Medicare fraud statutes in both State and Federal courts. Supervised the investigation and prosecution of nursing homes and elder abuse/exploitation matters. During those 4 years the Department recovered more than $3 million in criminal restitution orders and more than $10 million in civil recoveries.

Louis V. Martinez is a Member of the Bar, State of Florida, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Northern Federal District Court of Florida, Middle District of Florida, Southern Federal District Court of Florida. He is also a member of the American Bar Association and the Florida Bar Association. He is has an AV rating Martindale Hubbell, 2007-present, Top Rated Lawyers Award, the National law Journal, 2014-2017, American Most Honored Professionals, American Registry, 2016.

Mr. Martinez is a graduate of DePaul University and Loyola University.