Community Newspapers urges voters to re-elect County Commissioner Jean Monestime to District 2

Jean Monestime strongly believes that there is no greater gift than the gift of service to others. And the Community Newspapers believes there is no greater choice in District 2 than Commissioner Monestime to be re-elected – and to continue serving his constituents and all residents of Miami Dade County.

A 30-years resident of Miami-Dade County, Monestime has worked hard to achieve the American dream, becoming the first Haitian-American to serve on the Board of County Commissioners, where he has endeavored to expand opportunities for others, thus paving the way for future generations.

Elected to District 2 in 2010, Commissioner Monestime was first elected to represent District 2 on the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners on November 2, 2010. District 2 includes portions of the City of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, and the unincorporated areas of Liberty City, Biscayne Gardens, and North Central Dade.

He was overwhelmingly re-elected in August 2014 for a second four-year term, and in November 2014 chosen unanimously to serve as Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners for two years. On February 20, 2015 Monestime was selected unanimously by municipal, school board, and commission colleagues to preside over the Miami-Dade Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Governing Board.

What particularly stands out about Monestime is the fact that he has been a local leader in the community for many years – exemplifying an active life of service. He is a former City of North Miami Councilman and Vice-Mayor. He was a Delegate to the National Democratic Convention and later selected as a Florida Electoral College member for the 2012 U.S. presidential election, another prestigious and historic appointment.

Additionally, he brings business acumen to his role on the commission, as President of JEMO Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate and insurance company, and JEMO Enterprises, LLC, a business-consulting agency. Additionally, he is a former Miami-Dade County Public School teacher and worked as an adjunct professor of management at the University of Phoenix at its South Florida campus.

Monestime is a strong and vocal advocate for equal justice and economic development. Among his extensive civic involvements, he has served as a member of the NAACP, National Black MBA Association, Haitian-American Grassroots Coalition, the African-American NON-GROUP Coalition, Turner Tech High School Academy of Finance Board, Haitian American Political Action Committee, Little Haiti Optimist Club, the Society of Haitian-American Professionals and Entrepreneurs.

The commissioner has an MBA from the H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Finance from Florida International University. Monestime is also a graduate of the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

We can’t imagine a more well-rounded and qualified candidate to serve the people of District 2 – and therefore heartily endorse the incumbent Commissioner Monestime for re-election in the 2018 election season.