DNA-Led Advocacy Secures $1.5 Million Public Safety Investment for Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Edgewater

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The Downtown Neighbors Alliance (DNA) is celebrating a major victory for residents following the Miami Downtown Development Authority’s approval of Resolution 73/2026, allocating $1.5 million for enhanced police services within the DDA district.

The funding follows months of advocacy led by DNA, which organized residents, engaged public officials, participated in budget discussions, and pushed for meaningful action to address growing public safety concerns across Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Edgewater.

The urgency of those concerns became especially apparent following the violent attack on Downtown resident Caitlin Dydzuhn near the Kaseya Center, an incident that galvanized residents and intensified calls for increased police visibility and stronger public safety measures.

Rather than allowing the issue to fade from public attention, DNA worked to keep public safety at the forefront of conversations with city and DDA leadership, arguing that residents deserve safer streets and a stronger law enforcement presence in their neighborhoods.

“This investment is the result of residents speaking up, staying engaged, and demanding action,” said DNA leadership. “For months, DNA led the effort to ensure public safety remained a priority. Today’s vote demonstrates what is possible when residents organize around a common goal and refuse to accept the status quo.”

DNA also thanked DDA Chairman Ralph Rosado and the DDA Board of Directors for responding to residents’ concerns and approving a significant investment in neighborhood safety.

“We appreciate Chairman Rosado and the DDA Board for listening to the community and taking meaningful action. Their leadership helped turn resident concerns into a tangible commitment to public safety.”

While celebrating the funding approval, DNA emphasized that implementation and accountability will be critical to ensuring residents see measurable improvements in police presence and neighborhood safety.

The organization remains committed to advocating for the residents of Downtown Miami and ensuring that public safety remains a top priority.

The $1.5 million allocation represents more than an investment in policing. It is proof that organized residents can influence public policy, strengthen their communities, and help shape the future of their city.

About the Downtown Neighbors Alliance (DNA)

The Downtown Neighbors Alliance is a resident-led advocacy organization focused on improving public safety, quality of life, and government accountability for residents of Downtown Miami.