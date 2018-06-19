Enjoy Independence Day the old-fashioned way at The Barnacle in the Grove

Celebrate Independence Day like a Miami pioneer, with a good old-fashioned afternoon picnic at The Barnacle Historic State Park.

Family and friends will find no better place to spend the red, white, and blue holiday than on the sprawling grounds of this historic Coconut Grove landmark, July 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will enjoy traditional lawn and table games along with kids’ crafts as well as live music while eating burgers, veggie burgers, and hot dogs grilled by Barnacle Society volunteers.

“We’re the best spot on Biscayne Bay for a warm and friendly holiday outing,” says Barnacle Society President John Palenchar. “In fact, feel free to bring your own picnic baskets and provisions, lawn chairs, and beach blankets – even well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome.”

Park entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-12. Tours of the historic house are available for an additional $3 for adults and $1 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free.

Guests often find the estate’s breezy veranda irresistible, as they slowly rock in chairs to the simple sounds of laughing children and live music, while taking in the grand view of the lawn leading up to the boathouse at water’s edge.

This five-acre state park on the shore of Biscayne Bay is site of the home of Commodore Munroe, who built the home in 1891. Each year, the public is invited out to enjoy the Fourth of July as the first pioneers of Miami did.

The July 4 picnic is just one of several events hosted throughout the year by The Barnacle Society, including moonlight concerts and outdoor films – all in an effort to fund maintenance and programming at this lovely Historic State Park.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway in Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For information, call the Park Ranger Station at 305-442-6866.