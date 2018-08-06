Free admission for grandparents at Miami Seaquarium, Sept. 8-9

Miami Seaquarium honors and celebrates Grandparent’s Day by granting free admission to all grandparents the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9.

Bring a Grandparent’s Day card to dolphin grandmother Panama and sea lion grandmom Sarah, and one grandparent will receive free admission to the park with one paid general admission. Guests must present a Grandparent’s Day card and mention the special offer at time of purchase to redeem the free admission offer. Offer may not be combined with other discounts or for annual pass purchase.

For more information, call 305-361-5705 or visit www.miamiseaquarium.com.

“We’re honoring all grandparents with free admission to the park this weekend celebrating Grandparent’s Day, as a ‘thank you’ for all the guidance and wisdom they have to offer their families,” said Eric Eimstad, general manager at Miami Seaquarium. “We hope this special offer will encourage families to have a family day at the park, celebrating the grandparents in their lives.”

