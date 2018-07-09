G&L Real Estate Development anounces the completion of One Bay Residences

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

G&L Real Estate Development LLC, the American division of Chile-based real estate development firm Empresas Guzman & Larrain, recently announced the completion of its first luxury residential project in the U.S. — One Bay Residences.

The exclusive enclave of 38 condominium homes in Miami’s bustling Design District — the first of its kind to be delivered in the area — received its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) from Miami-Dade County.

One Bay Residences was scheduled to begin closings in June, with its first residents beginning the move-in process shortly thereafter. The sophisticated collection of residences boasts an exceptional location, immersed in the city’s fashion, culinary and art scene.

Since its launch, the project has drawn great interest from locals seeking a lifestyle experience that fuses the convenience of a condo, with the spacious layout and feel of a traditional single-family home. Snowbirds who often flock to South Florida for several months during the warmer seasons are attracted to One Bay Residences due to its minimal requirements of maintenance, while benefiting from amenities such as a private, in-unit garage.

“We are thrilled to unveil the completed One Bay Residences to our buyers and the community,” said Nicolas Guzman, CEO of Empresas, Guzman & Larrain.

“With more than 35 years of development experience, we are ambitious about the continued growth of Miami’s Design District and could not be more pleased with the end result of One Bay Residences. It’s been astounding to see the surrounding transformation of the area, and we are excited to be a part of its new elevated lifestyle offerings,” Guzman said.

“One Bay Residences offers a distinct new product that is unlike the area’s conventional high-rise towers, which has allowed us to capture a niche clientele,” said Fernando de Nuñez y Lugones, executive vice president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “This, in addition to its ideal central setting near Miami Beach, Downtown and Brickell, has served as a driving force for buyer interest. We look forward to welcoming new prospective residents to the property this summer.”

A variety of floorplans are available, in either a single or multi-story layout, with some featuring individual, sprawling rooftop terraces up to 1,636 square feet. Designed to afford a spectacular space for entertaining or retreating for relaxation, each rooftop is strategically designed for a summer kitchen, outdoor living area, and jacuzzi, accompanied by magnificent vistas of Biscayne Bay.

One Bay Residences recently unveiled its model townhome, with curated contemporary design by Addison House, and built-in closets by Lineaire Designs. The space is move-in ready and features stunning furniture pieces by top Italian designers Pianca and Tonelli, paired with a neutral color palette, appealing to a range of buyer tastes. Residential offerings include 20-foot, double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom cabinetry by IDEA, expansive quartz countertops, and more.

Amenities include minimal maintenance, a private, in-unit garage for each residence, and a lushly landscaped pool with daybeds and private cabanas.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is the exclusive brokerage for the project, representing sales and marketing for the limited remaining units priced from $399,000.

Located at 455 NE 39 St., city dwellers can live in an urban locale, while still experiencing the excitement of a metropolitan center. One Bay Residences offers a private and secluded community that combines the sense of a single-family home with the convenience of a condo environment. The neighborhood has seen immense growth in the past five years, welcoming high-end retail and dining additions in the Design District, the completion of the Institute of Contemporary Art, as well as announced plans for commercial real estate development in Wynwood and Midtown.

For more information, visit www.onebayresidences.com or call 786-502-3260.