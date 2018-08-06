Grab a great spot under the stars at The Barnacle’s next ‘Movies in the Park,’ Aug 24

For a really cool way to spend a great night out with the family, go no further than The Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove’s. The estate’s popular Movies-in-the-Park program is now in full swing – with the next viewing set for Friday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 p.m.

Presented by the Coconut Grove BID (Business Improvement District), the visitors are invited to bring their blankets and chairs out for an evening under the stars to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Best part is, admission is free and there is a Freebee shuttle service that totes movie-goers from and back to neighboring parking lots and garages, before and after the event. Or visitors can save gas and take advantage of a bicycle valet service at the park, provided by Bike Coconut Grove. For more information please visit www.coconutgrove.com.

And if you want to land a great spot on the lawn, get to the park early, at 8 p.m., when the gate opens. Also, please note that no pets are allowed.

Need a nudge remembering the story line of this 2017 Star Wars hit (rated PG-13)? Well here you go: Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares for battle with the First Order.

Looking ahead, the September 28 film is “Meet the Fockers,” also rated PG-13. In this movie, newly engaged Greg and Pam join Pam’s straitlaced family on an RV trip to Miami to meet Greg’s eccentric parents. Get ready for lots of laughs wit this film.

Located at 3485 Main Highway in Coconut Grove, The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. For information about the park, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle.