Greater Miami Chamber Honors Adonel Concrete

Adonel Concrete was named winner of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 South Florida Good To Great Awards® (51-249 employees) during last Friday’s awards luncheon held as part of the Chamber’s 2018 Impact Conference.

The South Florida Good To Great Awards® showcase the spirit of regionalism across South Florida while saluting locally based businesses that have demonstrated success in the community.

“It’s a great honor for Adonel Concrete to be recognized by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce,” said Luis Garcia, chairman and CEO. “The Chamber continues to be a catalyst for improving the economic vitality of South Florida. Its impact on enhancing economic opportunities and the quality of life in our community is immeasurable.”

Founded in 1984 by Luis Garcia, Adonel Concrete maintains 15 concrete plants, two block plants and a distribution center. The company serves customers in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties. In 2010, Adonel expanded its operations to Haiti where it now operates three plants. It has more than 300 employees and a fleet of 180 trucks.