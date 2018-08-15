Janie Banks Gayles, remembered for touching the lives of many, dies at 69

Remembered as a woman of joy and laughter, who lived her life with purpose and a passion for adventure, Janie Banks Gayles touched the lives of many along the way. On August 7, 2018, family and friends lost a beautiful, stylish, and vibrant woman, as Janie passed away unexpectedly of heart failure at her home in Miami.

Janie was born March 2, 1949, in Lexington, Miss., to the late Tebell Banks, Sr., and Nettie M. Banks. In 1966, she married James Edward Gayles (who also preceded her in death).

Janie grew-up in Peoria, Ill., attending Peoria High School, Illinois Central College, and Bradley University. After college, she became a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union in Central Illinois. Her love of country led Janie to serve as a Reservist in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion – better known as the Seabees – from which she was honorably discharged in 1995. She later joined the staff of the Howard University Hospital as a Special Police Officer, from which she eventually retired.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, United States District Judge Darrin Gayles (Miami); her daughter, Monica Gayles Drew (Burtonsville, Md.), a Maryland business owner; and three grandchildren who adored her: James Avery Drew, Ryan Anthony Drew, and Xavier Allen Parker.

She is also survived by two sisters, Bernice Miller Beard of St. Peters, Mo., and Dorothy (James) Thomas, of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; two brothers, Tebell Banks, Jr. of St. Charles, Mo., and Terryl Banks of Peoria, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends throughout the world.

In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nettie L. (“Tootsie”) Banks, and her grandmother, Mrs. Blanch Moore Turner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2018, at Rising Sun Christian Church, 4310 W. Charter Oak Road, in Peoria, Ill. The family also plans a memorial service for Janie in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 15.