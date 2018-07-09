Jungle Island Now Offering the Best Place to Cool Off This Summer With New Superflight and Neosplash Attractions

The park will also debut escape rooms later this month

Jungle Island, South Florida’s iconic eco-adventure landmark, announces the exciting launch of SuperFlight, Miami’s first permanently installed vertical wind tunnel with free fall simulation. The park also debuted NeoSplash, a thrilling water park with multiple jumbo-sized slides just in time for guests to escape the Miami summer heat.

As part of its second phase of rollouts, SuperFlight takes guests over Jungle Island with an unparalleled view of Miami’s skyline. The attraction features a 45-minute session which includes gearing and training by world-class Latvian wind tunnel instructors that provide a one-of-a-kind experience in one of South Florida’s most dynamic locales. As Miami’s only outdoor skydiving simulator, SuperFlight has also been built to offer unforgettable nighttime rides.

NeoSplash, a child-friendly water park with four jumbo-sized slides as high as 65 feet, will truly elevate the eco-adventure experience. Designed with families and friends in mind, NeoSplash offers guests a refreshing way to cool off right next to beautiful Biscayne Bay.

“Jungle Island continues to evolve as Miami’s only eco-adventure destination, with carefully designed amenities such as SuperFlight and NeoSplash turning the park into a focal point for families and friends to enjoy,” said John Dunlap, President of Iconic Attractions Group. “The progress we have made is palpable, and we continue to move forward with bold plans to create a premier destination that reflects the city’s diversity and growth.”

Furthering the park’s dynamic adventures theme, escape rooms with three unique plots and themes that combine both theater and amusement are expected to be in July. Developed by escape room designers George Domati and Zoltan Jorensczy of Escape Logics, the escape rooms have been developed to provide children and adults with authentic experiences that integrate Jungle Island’s natural environment.

All these new adventures will certainly help work up an appetite for Jungle Island’s new food and beverage pop-up, Pink Flamingo Kitchen, which offers tasty bites that go beyond typical theme park nachos. Visitors can select from grab-and-go favorites such as BBQ bacon burgers, and jalapeño poppers or try BBQ inspired-treats like baby back ribs, black beans & wild rice or mouthwatering pickled fries. The experience can be topped off with a refreshing natural beverage or a craft beer provided by Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood.

Jungle Island will continue to debut a bevy of amenities throughout the year. Upcoming attractions include Flying Squirrel – an expansive indoor trampoline park; a Nerf Battle Zone; a flow rider wave machine; SKYWIRE – Miami’s first immersive zip line course; and Joia on the Beach – a beachfront dining experience. The final piece, a manmade crystal lagoon, is scheduled to open in summer 2019.

For more information, please visit www.JungleIsland.com.