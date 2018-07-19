Local specialty photographer shares images of ‘his Miami’ across the world

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Robin Hill is a talented photographer based in Miami as well as New York City. Recently he sold a custom piece of art to the 600 Brickell building. He has garnered notoriety from the MiMo, Miami Modern, series he did several years back.

In recent years, Hill has spoken at many university lectures about architecture and in 2012 he spoke at the University of Miami for their Frank Lloyd Wright’s Florida Southern College lecture. Earlier this year he presented his work at The Gallery Club at the Dupont Building. In 2015 he was awarded the AIA Florida Architectural Photographer of the Year.

Hill’s artwork successfully integrates architecture, design and fine art and he implements unusual techniques to create large-scale custom-made photographic artworks. He works with world class production facilities in New York and Miami to create museum-quality fine artwork mounting and displaying options including:

Fine Art Samba or Artex Canvas up to 12 feet wide and 164 feet long mounted on a five-inch metal subframe.

Fine Art Hahnemuhle photographic paper, up to 50 inches wide by 12 feet long. Mounted in a traditional frame.

Fine Art C-Print mounted behind plexiglass with aluminum backing, with either reflective plexiglass or non-reflective plexiglass, up to 60 inches wide by 10 feet long.

Robin Hill has been a professional photographer for over 30 years and has been sharing images of “his Miami,” where he has lived since 1992. Originally from Nottingham, England, he has grown his career in this tropical modern American city beautiful and truly enjoys sharing the sights of Miami to fans around the world.

For more information email hgplace@bellsouth.net or visit https://robinhill.photoshelter.com/contact.