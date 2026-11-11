Miami Backyard Ultra Brings the Last-Runner-Standing Race to Miami for the First Time

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The inaugural event starts December 19 at 8 AM at Miami Marine Stadium & Basin Trail on Virginia Key. Registration is open now.

Miami’s running community is about to discover just how far it can go. On Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 8 AM, the inaugural Miami Backyard Ultra (MBU) will bring the backyard ultramarathon format to Miami for the first time, as runners gather at Miami Marine Stadium & Basin Trail on Virginia Key to test their limits together, one hourly loop at a time, until one runner remains. Organized by Frankie Ruiz, Carlos Osorio and Breakwater Hospitality Group, MBU marks a proud milestone for the city’s runners and an event the organizers are thrilled to launch in a setting with a history and identity of its own.

Unlike traditional races, a backyard ultra has no predetermined finishing distance, giving participants the opportunity to explore endurance on their own terms. The goal is to build an event that Miami’s runners and supporters can make their own, while also welcoming the wider backyard ultra community to experience the city through its trails and waterfront.

“I have joined forces with Carlos and the Breakwater team to create an experience that will inspire runners of all levels to challenge their limits,” said Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Life Time Miami Marathon and Miami Backyard Ultra.

One Yard Every Hour, Until One Runner Remains

Under the backyard ultra format, runners begin a 4.167-mile loop, known as a “yard,” at the start of every hour and must complete it in less than an hour, using any remaining time to eat, rest and prepare for the next start. Loops cannot be skipped, late starts are not permitted, and there is no set total distance or finishing time. The race continues until a single runner completes one more yard than every other competitor, at which point that runner is declared the winner.

A Historic Setting on Virginia Key

The course follows the Basin Trail and waterfront pavement alongside Miami Marine Stadium, the landmark designed by Cuban-American architect Hilario Candela and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. The stadium’s long history as a venue for sporting and cultural gatherings provides a meaningful backdrop for the event. All race activity will take place in the outdoor area surrounding the stadium rather than inside the venue, and because runners return to the basin at the end of every loop, the landscape becomes part of the experience as the light changes and the challenge develops.

MBU welcomes a wide range of runners, with those pursuing their first ultramarathon distance sharing the same hourly starts and rules as those competing to be the last runner standing. Each loop returns runners to basecamp, where crews can support them between yards and where personal milestones, competition and encouragement unfold side by side. No previous backyard ultra or ultramarathon experience is required, though participants should be prepared for the course and the unique format.

Whether they are chasing a first ultramarathon distance, aiming to be the last runner standing or coming out to cheer from basecamp, runners and supporters across Miami are invited to be part of the city’s very first backyard ultra and help shape what the organizers hope will become a lasting tradition.

Registration is open

Event details and registration through RunSignup are available at MiamiBackyardUltra.com, and the event’s FAQ page provides additional information on the format and participation requirements. Runners may register to compete solo or as part of an optional duo or team of four. Every participant runs independently and keeps their individual result, as teams are not relays; instead, team scores combine each member’s valid completed yards, with duos and teams of four ranked separately.

Miami Backyard Ultra is also listed on the official Backyard Ultra calendar. Event inquiries may be directed to hello@miamibackyardultra.com.