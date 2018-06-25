Miami Kiwanis Youth Foundation presents $133,500 in grants

The Miami Kiwanis Youth Foundation has been fortunate to have the long term financial support from the Paul Zee Foundation for the purpose of providing the youth of Miami-Dade County with recreational activities since 2000.

Since that time, the Miami Kiwanis Foundation has distributed grant funds to a wide variety of charitable organizations which, in turn, provide direct sports and recreational programs for children. Over the years, 30 different charities have received funds from the Miami Kiwanis Foundation grant program, impacting them in a positive way and enabling them to further their good works in the community.

Programs ranging from traditional recreational and sports programs like football, baseball, basketball, soccer and summer camping, along with unique activities for special needs children to enjoy boating, horsemanship and other recreational activities have shared in these funds.

Each year, a formalized Request for Proposals is initiated through which charities from all over Miami-Dade endeavor to tell their story of how they produce positive results in recreational activities and how the grant might help them further their goals. These awards are the culmination of that process.

The awards were presented at the Miami Kiwanis General Meeting on Monday, June 11, held at the Kendall Sports Grill, 9090 SW 97 Ave.

With the conclusion of our 19th grant season, the total funds invested in our community’s youth now stands at over $1.5 million. This year’s grants were awarded to 12 charitable organizations that provide many of these activities and the amount being given out this year is $133,500.

The organizations receiving grants this year are: Homestead YMCA, Junior Orange Bowl Committee, Optimist Foundation of Greater Goulds, Peace Education Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana Foundation, United Community Options, Good Hope Equestrian Training Center, Chapman Partnership, Children’s Resource Center, Richmond Perrine Optimist Club, Community Habilitation Center & Cutler Ridge Soccer Club.

Kiwanis International is a global service organization that is dedicated to serving the children of the world. Across the world, there are over 7,300 clubs with approximately 200,000 members whose primary focus is serving their individual community. The Kiwanis Club of Miami was formed in 1921 and has been providing support to children and children’s needs and activities since that time.