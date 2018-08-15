Miami Seaquarium to celebrate 63rd anniversary with cleanup of beach

Miami Seaquarium opened its doors for the first time on 1955 to become the world’s largest marine attraction. Through its commitment to conservation, education and entertainment during the past 63 years, the park has become the most popular tourist attraction in South Florida. To commemorate its 63rd anniversary, the park is calling on volunteers to be “Reef Rangers” for a day and join in a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

“Reef Ranger” volunteers will spend the morning collecting litter and debris, which contaminates beaches and injures wildlife, on Historic Virginia Key Beach. Then, as a special thank you, beach cleanup participants will receive free admission to Miami Seaquarium for the day.

“Reef Ranger” volunteers participating in the beach cleanup also will receive free admission to Historic Virginia Key Beach until 9:00 a.m.

For individuals unable to participate in the beach cleanup, the park will offer a special online-only anniversary admission of $19.55 (plus tax) for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-23. The anniversary discount admission cannot be combined with any other discount offers.

Check in time is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Join Miami Seaquarium staff at the Chickee Village area to pick up your trash bucket, enter the recycling raffle, participate in educational games, and visit participating organization’s educational booths.

The first 50 participants who arrive will receive a free Miami Seaquarium reusable water bottle. “Reef Ranger” volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, gloves and bring your own reusable water bottle. Registration is not required; however, volunteers are encouraged to RSVP via the park’s Facebook event page.

“Our commitment to wildlife conservation begins with education and community involvement. By organizing this beach cleanup around our anniversary, we look forward to the future and our continued goal to entertain, educate, conserve and rehabilitate,” said Eric Eimstad, general manager at Miami Seaquarium.

After a hard day’s work, volunteers will receive a special invitation to spend the day at Miami Seaquarium for free. Volunteers will have the opportunity to visit the Conservation Outpost area and learn, through exhibits and shows, more about the wildlife they are protecting, including rescued manatees and sea turtles that now call Miami Seaquarium home. Over the years, Miami Seaquarium has rescued dozens of sea turtles and manatees that became entangled in fishing lines or ingested litter and other man-made waste that has been tossed into the sea.

Many local organizations will be participating in the beach cleanup to help educate volunteers on ocean conservation and providing interactive activities.

For more information, visit miamiseaquarium.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.