Rotary Club of Coconut Grove Installs New President

Joe King, Vice President of Operations at the Thelma Gibson Health Initiative, was installed as 2018-2019 President of the Rotary Club of Coconut Grove on August 2nd by District Governor Drew Monaghan; the ceremony took place at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club.

“I am so honored to have been elected president of our club, and look forward to continuing our commitment to humanitarian and educational projects both internationally and close to home,” King stated in his remarks to the assembled Rotarians & guests.

King’s board of directors includes president-elect Helene Dudley, Secretary Donna Sweeny, Treasurer Mary Walsh, Sergeant-at-arms Tim Crowther, members-at-large Dave Snyder and Sparkie Folkers and Rotary Foundation Chairman Don Kesler.

The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove primarily provides service and financial support initiatives to those less fortunate in the Coconut Grove community. It has funded after-school programs, youth sports, a learn-to-swim project for underprivileged youth, and numerous health initiatives. It also gives funds to international projects including a micro-lending program run by Coconut Grove Rotarians and former Peace Corps volunteers, as well as various humanitarian projects in Colombia, Guatemala and Bolivia.

Luncheon Meetings are held every Thursday at 12:30PM at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club, 2990 S. Bayshore Dr. Any and all interested in contributing to the Coconut Grove Community are welcome to attend and join us in helping others.