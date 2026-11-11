SEXY FISH MIAMI EXTENDS VIRAL BUBBICE COLLABORATION THROUGH DECEMBER 27

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Interactive Flash-Frozen Ice Cream Experience Returns to the Restaurant’s Signature Sexy Sunday Brunch

Following its October debut, Sexy Fish Miami is extending its popular collaboration with Bubbice, the Miami-based dessert concept known for transforming fresh ingredients and sweet treats into made-to-order ice cream. The limited-time activation will continue every Sunday through December 27, 2026, as part of the restaurant’s Sexy Sunday Brunch.

At Sexy Fish’s iconic Candy Corner, guests can customize their own frozen treats using Bubbice’s signature flash-freezing technique. Starting with a rich vanilla or coconut cream ice cream base, guests can choose from an assortment of house-made desserts, delicate pastries and nostalgic sweets, including fresh strawberries, chocolate chips, cookie crumbles, brownies, cheesecake and colorful candies. The Bubbice team then flash-freezes each combination before their eyes, serving the finished ice cream in a custom Sexy Fish x Bubbice cup.

“There’s something nostalgic about visiting a candy bar, picking out your favorite childhood sweets and watching them transform into a personalized ice cream creation,” said Alexa Schifman, Head of Marketing at Sexy Fish Miami. “Our collaboration with Bubbice brings out the inner child in all of us, creating a playful, family-friendly experience that celebrates the joy of indulging in something sweet and making memories together.”

Sexy Sunday Brunch is offered every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting at $78 per person. The experience features Japanese-inspired cuisine, live entertainment and tableside service, along with a Culinary Showcase Station offering premium seafood, sushi, sashimi and tartares. Guests can also enhance their brunch experience with champagne packages, handcrafted cocktails and a selection of fine wines, available for an additional charge.

Sexy Fish Miami is located at 1001 S. Miami Ave. in Brickell. Reservations can be made at sexyfishmiami.com or by calling 305.889.7888.