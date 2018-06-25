Soccer icon Neymar receives larger than life love…and art

As millions around the globe follow the World Cup, one of the most admired and celebrated players can be seen in the Brickell District. On the Gazit Horizons-owned building at 90 SW Eighth St. stands a giant art mural of Brazilian soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Junior. Appreciating Neymar’s love of Miami and its diverse population, the city was chosen as one of only three markets to feature a giant art mural of the world’s biggest soccer players. Additional players and cities include Mohamed Salah in New York City’s Times Square and Paul Pogba in New Orleans. The three giant murals are the creation of New Orleans artist Brandan Odums.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here