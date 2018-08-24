Spend an evening with Paul Lynde and Debbie Reynolds – at The Barnacle’s showing of ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Bring the whole family to The Barnacle Historic State Park on Sunday, Sept. 2 for an Up-Past-Bedtime outdoor movie presentation of the 1973 animated feature film “Charlotte’s Web” (rated G).

The classic film is based on the classic book written by E.B. White and described by the author as a tale of “friendship and salvation, a story of miracles–the miracle of birth, the miracle of friendship, the miracle of death.” This movie features the voices of Debbie Reynolds as Charlotte, Paul Lynde as Templeton the Rat, Agnes Moorehead as the Stuttering Goose, and Henry Gibson as Wilbur the Pig.

When: 8 pm on Sunday, September 2

Cost: $5 ages 6 and up; $3 ages 2-5; Under 2 free

Park curbside or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages and stroll over to The Barnacle, 3485 Main Highway. Purchase tickets at the gate beginning at 7 p.m. The 93-minute movie begins at 8 p.m. Last entry into the park is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 for ages 6 and up, $3 for ages 2 to 5, and free for kids under 2. Lawn chairs and picnics are welcome. Flashlights are recommended and modest pajamas encouraged. No pets, please.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.