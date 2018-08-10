Summer’s end makes way for “Barnacle Under Moonlight” concerts at Historic State Park

Most people are sad to see summer come to an end – but not the folks at The Barnacle Society. When school’s about to start and autumn is looming in the breeze, its time to launch a brand new season of “Barnacle Under Moonlight” concerts – here in the best backyard on the bay.

Barnacle under Moonlight concerts are the most popular events at the estate – a venue where you’ll see children playing next to the bay, friends and family sprawled out on the lawn with picnic baskets full of goodies, and local musicians honoring the craft of songwriting. It’s also a perfect opportunity for neighbors to just hang out and enjoy each others’ company.

Concerts are held every second Saturday between September and May. Stay tuned for announcement of the performing artist who will grace the outdoor stage on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. – as well as the following monthly concert on October 13.

Performances take place at the end of the path, at water’s edge, at the Historical Barnacle State Park, 3485 Main Highway. Guests are invited to come out and enjoy the park’s grounds an hour early at 6 p.m. Lawn chairs and picnics welcome. But leave your pets at home, please.

Park curbside on Main Highway or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages – and then stroll over to the entrance gate to purchase tickets. Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20 percent off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert per season. Members can join or renew right at the gate. Tickets prices are $10 for adults; $8 for members of The Barnacle Society; $3 for children ages 6 to 9; and free, ages 5 and under.

Another really cool way to spend the night out in the Grove is at the estate’s “Movies-in-the-Park” showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” on Aug. 24. This program is presented by the Coconut Grove BID (Business Improvement District).

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway. The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site. For information, please call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.