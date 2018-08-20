Summer’s end ushers in series of ‘Moonlight’ concerts at The Barnacle

Most people are sad to see summer come to an end, but not the folks at The Barnacle Society.

When school’s about to start and autumn is looming on the breeze, it’s time to launch a new season of “Barnacle Under Moonlight” concerts in the best backyard on the bay.

“Barnacle under Moonlight” concerts are the most popular events at the estate, a venue where you will see children playing next to the bay, friends and family sprawled out on the lawn with picnic baskets full of goodies, and local musicians honoring the craft of songwriting. It’s also a perfect opportunity for neighbors to just hang out and enjoy each other’s company.

Concerts are scheduled every second Saturday September through May, with the following performing artist scheduled to grace the outdoor stage, starting on Saturday, Sept. 8:

September — Folk & Blues by Joel Zoss;

October — “Country Rock with a Twist of Lime,” with Nashville’s Tim Charron;

November — ’70s Country Rock by the Tall Boys;

December — Folk singer-songwriter Rod MacDonald;

January — Brazilian Indie Musician Andro Baudelaire;

February — To be announced;

March — Miami-based Indie-Folk Band, American Darling Valve;

April — Fusion Folk Americana duo Jennings & Keller, and

May — Beth Woods (tentative).

Performances take place at the end of the path, at water’s edge, at The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy. Guests are invited to come out and enjoy the park’s grounds an hour early at 6 p.m. Lawn chairs and picnics welcome, but leave your pets at home.

Park curbside on Main Highway or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages — and then stroll over to the entrance gate to purchase tickets. Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20 percent off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert per season. Members can join or renew right at the gate. Tickets prices are $10 for adults; $8 for members of The Barnacle Society; $3 for children ages 6 to 9, and free, ages 5 and under.

Another really cool way to spend the night out in the Grove is at the estate’s “Movies-in-the-Park” showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on Aug. 24. This program is presented by the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID).

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For more information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.