The dynamic duo behind Little Palm Island join forces for GK Bistronomie Wynwood

GK Bistronomie Wynwood, a gastronomical gem that lies just off of Wynwood’s main road, is the Peruvian inspired bistro that offers something special for just about everyone.

The endless menu options feature sushi rolls, ceviche platters, tiraditos, and more. Using a variety of locally sourced, organic ingredients and modern techniques, this spot has become quite the neighborhood favorite.

Rafael Perez Cambana, executive chef and owner of GK Bistronomie Wynwood, is an internationally renowned chef who has received the honor of “Grand Chef” important guide of hotels and restaurants in Europe, Relais & Châteaux (Relaischateaux.com), for the most making him only the third Latin American chef to receive this title. His career spans throughout many local, South Florida-based locations as well, including “The Setai” in South Beach and executive chef and partner of “ZRestaurant Group,” managing five of the most successful restaurants in Ecuador.

Cambaba also led Key West’s most luxurious establishment “The Restaurant” on Little Palm Island, where he went on to meet Philip Harbin.

They both led The Little Palm Island kitchen to reach the glory it is known for today. In August 2017, Chef Philip returned to South Florida after spending three years leading a culinary team in Abu Dhabi, where he began to open the new Novikov Bar & Grill concept on S. Biscayne Boulevard. However, after catching up with his old friend, Chef Rafael, the dynamic duo decided to team up again in order to drive the GKB Restaurant group to the next level. Today, the two are a force to be reckoned with, adding new dishes to the GK Bistronomie menu every season.

GKB Wynwood offers a special lunch combination, made especially for locals, in which tourists get to partake, too. GKB’s #LunchForLocals takes place between noon and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Guests can choose between a soup or salad and one entrée from the lunch menu for $14. Whether you want to give the Classic Peruvian Ceviche a try or go for a salad and some Lomo Saltado, your choices are endless. GKB Wynwood also features a complete sushi bar offering everything typical and not-so-typical rolls, sashimi and nigiri.

When the lunch hour ends, happy hour takes place daily from 4 to 7 p.m. and offers an array of options including $5 wines, beer, and cocktails including their signature Peruvian Margarita, which features the Peruvian Chicha, made from purple corn.

The newest addition to GKB Wynwood can be found right outside the front doors. GKB’s Tequila & Mezcal bar gives guests the opportunity to enjoy and sample over 20 different types of mezcal and tequila as they hang out in the outdoor oasis. The wood and greenery give it a laidback feel, that makes for the perfect instagramable moment with your favorite tequila libation. Whether tourists are in search for a happy hour spot or locals are looking for a new, low key place to hang out with friends for drinks, the GKB Mezcal and Tequila bar makes for the ideal spot.

With a focus on catering to its neighbors and offering a “local experience” to tourists, GK Bistronomie Wynwood plans on continuing to make its mark in Miami’s trendy art district. With plans on future events and getting involved with Wynwood’s ongoing traditions, GK Bistronomie is a Miami hotspot to keep an eye on.

GK Bistronomie is located at 218 NW 25 St., just off of Wynwood’s main road, NW Second Avenue. Open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., including Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gkbistronomie.com.