Vocal artist Joel Zoss brings folk and blues to Barnacle Moonlight Concert Series, Sept. 8

Enjoy evenings of live entertainment by beautiful Biscayne Bay during The Barnacle under Moonlight Concert Series the second Saturday of each month, September through May

Having enjoyed an international reputation as a songwriter since Bonnie Raitt recorded his “Too Long at the Fair” in 1972, Zoss performs a wide-ranging set of folk and blues classics on Saturday, Sept. 8. His songs have also been recorded by many prominent artists, including Natalie Merchant, Albert Castiglia, and the UK’s Katie Melua.

When: 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 8

$10 Adults; $8 Members; $3 Ages 6-9; Under 6 free

Park curbside or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages and stroll over to The Barnacle Historic State Park at 3485 Main Highway. Purchase tickets at the gate beginning at 6 p.m., and enjoy the music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 9, and free for children 5 and under. No pets, please. Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20% off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert. Members can join or renew right at the gate.

More About Joel Zoss

Zoss cut his teeth in Chicago in the 1960s with some of the world’s greatest bluesmen and began his recording career with Arista in the 1970s. Zoss’s unique fingerpicking style and moving vocals have entertained audiences in blues clubs, concert halls, and folk festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe. From 2007-2009, Zoss opened shows for B.B. King and Etta James in theaters across the country. He has performed and recorded with David Bromberg, Taj Mahal, James Taylor, Paul Butterfield, and Howlin’ Wolf. In 2016-2017, he performed at the Teatro del Sale and venues in and around Florence, Italy. His released his album Lila in 2009, and in 2015 his album Florida Blues won Roots Music Reports Chart’s Top Acoustic Blues Album of the Year.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site. For additional information, please call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.