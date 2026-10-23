Arlene Sacks on Love, Loss and Writing | The Miami Book Hub

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Author Arlene Sacks brings a deeply personal perspective to stories of marriage, loss and beginning again. On Episode 40 of The Miami Book Hub, she joins host J. Adrian Betancourt for a conversation about her creative journey and the experiences behind her writing.

Sacks is the author of Moving Forward: The Widow’s Journey and The Alchemy of Love & Marriage: How We Repaired the Cracks and Cemented Our Bond. Together, the books approach two significant chapters of adult life: sustaining a partnership through challenges and finding a way forward after a spouse’s death.

In Moving Forward, Sacks weaves her experience of widowhood with the stories of thirteen other women, offering readers a range of perspectives on grief, identity and rebuilding daily life. The Alchemy of Love & Marriage turns to the relationship itself, reflecting on the difficulties she and her husband faced and their efforts to repair and strengthen their bond.

Before returning to writing after retirement, Sacks built a career in education, including leadership roles at Union Institute & University and graduate-program positions at Barry University and St. Thomas University.

Her appearance on The Miami Book Hub introduces viewers to the author behind these memoirs and the role personal storytelling can play in helping readers feel connected to others.

Watch the full interview with J. Adrian Betancourt above. Learn more about Sacks and her books at ArleneSacks.com, and explore additional author conversations at TheMiamiBookHub.com.