Breast Cancer Survivor Stories: Claudia Uribe & Denise with Michael Miller

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Claudia Uribe and Denise join Michael Miller to share their personal experiences as breast cancer survivors.

The conversation brings two familiar faces from Miami’s Community Newspapers together for a discussion about resilience, awareness and life after a breast cancer diagnosis. Watch the full interview above.

Medical disclaimer: This program presents personal experiences and opinions for informational purposes only. It does not provide medical advice. Cancer treatments and outcomes vary. Consult your oncology team before starting, stopping or changing any medication or treatment.