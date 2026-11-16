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From thoughtfully crafted breakfasts and locally roasted coffee to vibrant lunches, Happy Hour, mahjong & community gatherings, Ember & Vine invites guests to make the most of THE season.

Coral Springs’ buzziest new restaurant, Ember & Vine, invites guests to make the most of autumn with thoughtfully prepared breakfasts and delicious, locally roasted coffee, vibrant lunch offerings, weekday Happy Hour, and community events. This Fall, Ember & Vine is the place in West Broward for those looking to spice up their everyday or escape the routine.

Mornings begin with a menu of fresh, satisfying selections. Options include Matcha Overnight Oats; the Garden Breakfast Wrap, filled with roasted vegetables, potatoes, scrambled eggs, and goat cheese; the Southwest Short Rib Wrap with slow-cooked beef short ribs, crispy potatoes, peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, and queso fresco wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla; and the P.E.C. – a savory porchetta, egg, and cheese sandwich served on a brioche bun with Calabrian chili tomato jam. Complementing the breakfast menu is a premium coffee program featuring locally-roasted 360F Roasters, also from Coral Springs. Whether grabbing a morning pick-me-up, meeting a friend, or easing into the day, guests can enjoy a quality cup that celebrates both the craft of coffee and the value of local partnerships.

Just as they do at dinner, at lunchtime, vibrant ingredients and globally inspired flavors take center stage. Salads & Bowls offer a variety of fresh ingredients and satisfying combinations. The Caesar Salad features sourdough croutons and Parmesan snow, while the Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad combines red grapes, queso fresco, green apples, crispy chickpeas, and lemon tahini; and the Southwestern Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad featuring corn & black bean relish, avocado, queso fresco, corn tortillas, and jalapeño ranch. Other options include the Grilled Salmon Orzo, which brings together dried apricots, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, arugula, and tzatziki; and the Seared Ahi Tuna Tataki with mango ponzu, toasted peanuts, lime, cilantro, and mint.

Guests seeking something a bit heartier will enjoy the vegetable-forward Harvest Power Grain Bowl, which highlights tri-color greens and quinoa with roasted cauliflower, carrots, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, goat cheese, and white truffle honey.

Sandwiches & Wraps round out the lunch selection with equally distinctive combinations. The Avocado Pinsa “Toast” is topped with creamy avocado, crumbled feta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and toasted everything seeds.; while the “Italian” Sorriso Sandwich combines mortadella, prosciutto, stracciatella, arugula, and spicy giardiniera finished with EVOO and balsamic vinegar; and the Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap with grilled chicken, chopped romaine, sourdough crumble, and shaved Asiago. Additional favorites include the Steak & Cheese Sorriso Sandwich with shaved prime rib, sharp white cheddar fonduta, caramelized onions, and Calabrian chili tomato jam. And, naturally, a delicious House Double Burger with caramelized onions, Vermont cheddar cheese, dill pickle, and secret sauce.

Happy Hour offers an easygoing setting for after-work drinks or meetups with family or friends. Available Monday through Friday from 4PM to 6PM, Happy Hour extends to every seat in the restaurant. Specials include featured wines by the glass, with a six-ounce pour offered for the price of a four-ounce pour; $4 off all other wines by the glass; select $6 beers; and $4 off signature cocktails and spirits. Guests seated at the bar or nearby high-tops receive an additional perk: a complimentary signature house bar snack with the purchase of a beverage. Snack selections vary based on availability.

Coming soon: A dedicated Happy Hour food menu will feature menu favorites such as the Crudité, Tuna Bombs, Vineyard Board, Hearth Bread, Tomato Tartare, and Zucchini, each offered at $5 off regular pricing. The menu will be available during Happy Hour and during the final hour the kitchen is open each day.

Beyond its food and beverage offerings, Ember & Vine continues to create opportunities for people to share their interests and spend time together. This Fall, Mondays bring Made to Mahjong: Mahjong & Mimosas, a morning gathering for players to enjoy a few rounds over breakfast and drinks. Guests are invited to bring their own mahjong sets and favorite playing partners for a relaxed session featuring tiles, mimosas, and plenty of time to socialize.

Complimentary table reservations are available for arrivals between 9AM and 11AM, with play continuing until 1PM. Guests can order from the restaurant’s breakfast and lunch menus, enjoy its coffee selection, and purchase cocktails at the counter. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

With locally roasted coffee, an expansive lunch menu, weekday Happy Hour, and a dedicated space for social traditions like mahjong, Ember & Vine makes it easy to find a reason to stop by. Whether beginning the day over coffee, taking a midday break, or unwinding with an afternoon drink, guests can discover their own way to enjoy the restaurant this Fall.

Ember & Vine is located at Sawgrass Center, at 5920 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. Ember & Vine is open seven days a week, offering breakfast daily from 8AM to 11:30AM; dinner Monday through Wednesday, 4PM to 10PM; Thursday through Saturday, 4PM to 11PM; Sunday, 4PM to 10PM. Happy Hour is available Monday-Friday, 4PM to 6PM. Lunch, served daily from 11:30AM to 2PM. Follow along @emberandvinefl and for more info: https://www.emberandvinefl.com/