Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation Treats Pediatric Patients to a Pumpkin Patch Celebration

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Emma’s Mom, Jessica Liguori, Emma, Robert Liguori

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, with support from the I Dream I Could Fund, hosted a pumpkin patch celebration for children receiving treatment at the hospital, giving patients and their families a chance to enjoy some fall fun.

The hospital’s Child Life Zone was transformed into a pumpkin patch complete with pumpkins, hay bales, seasonal crafts and Halloween activities, offering children and families a welcome break from their daily hospital routines.

Founded by Jessica and Robert Liguori, the I Dream I Could Fund creates special experiences for pediatric patients and their families through a designated fund administered by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. Its efforts range from holiday celebrations and in-hospital activities to personalized wishes, including celebrity meet-and-greets, concerts and sporting events.

“Our goal is to give children something to look forward to, especially when they’re going through a difficult time,” said Jessica Liguori, co-founder of I Dream I Could. “Whether it’s a special wish or a simple afternoon of Halloween fun, we want these kids to have a chance to just be kids and make happy memories with their families.”

For more information, please visit https://www.jdch.com/give-back/foundation.

About Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. The level one pediatric trauma center combines advanced technology, the expertise of some of the region’s most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit. Part of Memorial Healthcare System, the pediatric hospital in Hollywood, Florida, recently doubled in size, adding four floors, including a comprehensive cardiac care floor, an intraoperative MRI, an inpatient rehabilitation gym, family and staff support areas, and the 14th Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Child Life Zone, among other offerings.

The hospital’s nonprofit foundation focuses on philanthropy to positively impact patients, families, and underwrite programs, facilities, and equipment that support the pediatric facility’s mission.

To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.