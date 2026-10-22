Ken Bryan Joins Harry Gottlieb to Explore Rail-Trails and Miami’s Connections

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Former railroad corridors can become more than reminders of the past. Preserved and repurposed as trails, they can give communities new places to walk, bike, explore and connect.

In this episode of Pillars of the Community, host Harry Gottlieb welcomes Ken Bryan, Senior Strategist for External Relations at Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, for a conversation about trail development and its importance to South Florida.

Bryan has spent more than 34 years with the organization, working in roles involving public policy, railroad corridor preservation and community trail development. Before joining Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, he worked in local government in parks and recreation and county administration.

His experience includes representing trail interests in the Florida Legislature since 1992 and participating in efforts surrounding the Florida Greenways and Trails Act, Preservation 2000, Florida Forever and the SUN Trail program.

Founded in 1986, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy works to connect communities through trails and reimagine public spaces as safe places for walking, bicycling and outdoor activity. Its work combines policy advocacy, research and assistance with trail development.

The episode’s themes include preserving unused transportation corridors, connecting individual trails into useful networks and improving access to destinations within communities. South Florida projects identified in the interview materials include the Miami Loop, Ludlam Trail, The Underline and South Dade Trail.

For Miami-Dade residents, these projects raise practical questions about neighborhood connections, intersection safety and the role trails can play in everyday travel. The conversation offers a longtime trail advocate’s perspective on building infrastructure that supports recreation, mobility and quality of life.

Watch the full interview with Harry Gottlieb and Ken Bryan above.

CONTACT KEN BRYAN

Senior Strategist for External Relations

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy

Phone: 850-264-3067

Email: Ken@railstotrails.org

Website: https://www.railstotrails.org

FIND TRAILS AND MAPS

https://www.TrailLink.com

CONTACT HOST HARRY GOTTLIEB

Phone: 305-445-0300

Email: hegplace@gmail.com

Pillars of the Community is produced by Miami’s Community Newspapers and celebrates the individuals and organizations that support and benefit our community.