Miami New Drama Celebrates 10 Years of Storytelling & Theater | The Community Voice

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Host Fara Sax welcomes Michel Hausmann, Founding Artistic Director of Miami New Drama, to The Community Voice.

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary Season (2026–2027), Miami New Drama has established itself as the largest bilingual professional theater company in the United States. Based at the historic Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, the organization is recognized for producing groundbreaking, socially relevant world premieres.

Tune in to learn more about Miami New Drama’s impact on the arts, its commitment to bilingual theater, and the role of storytelling in bringing communities together.