Michael Miller and Rafi Maldonado-Lopez Spotlight Men Who Dance and South Florida’s Arts Community

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The artistry, athleticism and community behind Men Who Dance take center stage in this conversation with Miami Community Newspapers publisher Michael Miller and four guests working to expand opportunities in the performing arts.

Joining Miller are Rafi Maldonado-Lopez, director of Sanctuary of the Arts and the Inter-American Choreographic Institute; Nathalia Arja, choreographer and former Miami City Ballet principal dancer; Clay Oliveira, production manager for Men Who Dance; and Francisco Graciano, choreographer, dance artist and faculty member at New World School of the Arts.

Together, they explore the festival’s mission to challenge stereotypes surrounding male dancers, showcase different styles of movement and bring artists from diverse backgrounds together on one stage.

The conversation offers a preview of the seventh annual Men Who Dance festival, returning to the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on November 28 and 29, 2026.

Behind the Performance

Maldonado-Lopez discusses the inspiration behind Men Who Dance and the importance of creating a platform where dancers can express themselves beyond traditional expectations. He reflects on mentorship, collaboration and the relationships that have helped the festival grow.

Arja shares her perspective on choreographing for male dancers, including the creative possibilities that emerge when performers move beyond familiar partnering roles. Her reflections offer insight into the trust, experimentation and preparation behind a finished performance.

Oliveira takes viewers backstage, explaining the coordination required to bring different companies, artists and production needs together. From rehearsal schedules to lighting cues, he describes how creating a welcoming and organized environment helps performers do their best work.

Graciano reflects on discovering dance as a child and the encouragement that helped him pursue it. As an educator, he emphasizes creating space for students to find their artistic voices and move beyond limiting expectations.

Building Community Through the Arts

Throughout the discussion, the guests return to the importance of connection. They describe the festival as an opportunity for artists from different companies, generations and cultural backgrounds to share experiences and build relationships.

Miller and the panel also discuss the physical demands of dance, the value of arts education and the unique connection between live performers and their audiences.

Watch the full conversation for a closer look at Men Who Dance and the people helping strengthen South Florida’s performing arts community.

Men Who Dance — Performance Details

Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Venue: Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale.

For event information and ticket purchasing options, visit the official Men Who Dance event page.

Learn more about Sanctuary of the Arts and its programs at www.sanctuaryofthearts.org.