Poet Caridad Moro-Gronlier on The Miami Book Hub | Poetry Edition

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On Episode 41 of The Miami Book Hub: Poetry Edition, host J. Adrian Betancourt, publisher of Three Treasures Press, and co-host Nicole Tallman, Poet Laureate of Miami-Dade County, welcome poet Caridad Moro-Gronlier. In this 30-minute conversation, they explore Moro-Gronlier’s poetry and creative work, her perspective as a poet, and the role poetry plays in expressing ideas and connecting with readers.

Learn more about Three Treasures Press, Caridad Moro-Gronlier, and Miami-Dade County Poetry.