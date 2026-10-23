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Uncle Scotchy Talks Blues, Memoir & Caregiving | The Miami Book Hub Ep. 39

By Javier A. Betancourt
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Miami blues musician and author Eric “Uncle Scotchy” Garcia joins host J. Adrian Betancourt on Episode 39 of The Miami Book Hub for a moving conversation about music, storytelling and the experiences behind his memoir, Uncle Scotchy & The Time Thief.

Known for his solo performances and his band Juke, Garcia shares how caring for his parents shaped his writing and music. He discusses his mother’s early-onset Alzheimer’s, the emotional demands of caregiving, and how those experiences inspired The Blues Opera and eventually his book.

With a live harmonica performance and a personal reading from his memoir, Garcia brings humor, vulnerability and distinctly Miami memories to a conversation about family, loss and finding ways to connect through art.

Watch the full episode of The Miami Book Hub, produced in partnership with Miami’s Community Newspapers.

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Javier A. Betancourt

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