“VOTE FOR FREEDOM” RALLY MOBILIZES VOTERS ON ELECTION EVE

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On Monday, November 2, 2026 the We the People Coalition will bring together community leaders, elected officials, advocates, artists and South Florida residents for “Vote for Freedom,” a powerful, nonpartisan, election-eve rally encouraging voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Under the theme “The night before we vote, we rally,” the event will celebrate the power of collective action, civic participation and the fundamental freedoms that unite communities across Florida and the nation.

Brought together by more than 70 South Florida organizations, the rally will emphasize the importance of voting and the impact that elected leadership has on issues affecting everyday Americans, including access to affordable healthcare, education, economic opportunity, civil rights, LGBTQ+ equality and social justice.

The evening will feature remarks from prominent elected officials, labor leaders and community advocates, along with live entertainment from the Deep-Fried Funk Band. The event is free and open to the public.

WHAT:

We The People: Vote for Freedom Rally

A nonpartisan, election-eve community rally promoting voter participation, protecting fundamental freedoms and encouraging residents to exercise their right to vote in the November 3 general election.

WHEN:

Monday, November 2, 2026

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Live Music: 6:00 PM

Program Begins: 6:30 PM

WHERE:

Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL

WHO:

Featured Speakers and Special Guests:

Anna Fusco – President, Broward Teachers Union

– President, Broward Teachers Union Ashley Gantt – Florida State Representative, District 109

– Florida State Representative, District 109 José Javier Rodríguez – Former Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training

– Former Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training Debbie Wasserman Schultz – U.S. representative. Florida’s 25th congressional district

– U.S. representative. Florida’s 25th congressional district Tatiana Williams – Executive Director, Transinclusive Group

Organizers: We The People Coalition, with participation from more than 70 South Florida organizations.

WHY:

With critical issues impacting communities across the country, the Vote for Freedom Rally seeks to remind residents that democracy works best when everyone participates. From healthcare affordability and access to quality education to protecting civil rights and ensuring equal opportunities for all, the decisions made by elected officials have a direct impact on the lives of individuals and families. The rally will underscore the importance of informed voting, community solidarity and ensuring that all eligible voters understand the power of their vote.

VISUALS / MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Hundreds of community members and advocates gathering on the eve of Election Day

Remarks from elected officials, labor leaders and community advocates

Live musical performances by the Deep Fried Funk Band

Community members celebrating civic engagement and voter participation

Interviews with speakers, organizers and participating community organizations

EVENT INFORMATION:

Admission: Free and open to the public

RSVP: https://bit.ly/wtprally

Social Media: @wtpmarch

Note: This is a nonpartisan event. We The People does not endorse candidates.