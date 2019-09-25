Broad Spectrum Products Offer Unique Advantages to Spektrum Life’s Customers

Republished with permission from Cannabis News Florida

There are always concerns when using a new health product, especially for first-time CBD buyers. While there is a vast amount of information out there, there is also a lot of confusion, which is why Tiffany and Andres Guaty, owners of Spektrum Life, spend much of their time educating people about CBD products.

“Both Andres and I did our own research on CBD, trying many different brands to help with his back injury and my anxiety, and the knowledge we acquired was used to create our company, Spektrum Life,” said Tiffany Guaty, who has been involved in the CBD industry since 2016. “Through customer feedback, we have found that the majority of people who take opiates or over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen are constantly searching for a more natural, non-addictive alternative. We strive to help a wide range of individuals by introducing them to our broad spectrum CBD products.”

While researching different brands and product lines, the couple realized that they wanted a broad spectrum oil that contained all of the phytocannabinoids of the hemp plant without the THC.

“There are so many people, like us, who need more than an isolate product and want to take advantage of all of the cannabinoids found in the plant, but do not want to have THC in their system including children, athletes, seniors and professionals who cannot test positive on a drug test,” said Tiffany.

The Guatys take pride in ensuring that their products are always organic, GMO-free, pesticide-free, and third-party tested.

According to Andres, people using CBD have a choice of isolate, broad spectrum or full spectrum products. Isolate is an oil that contains only one cannabinoid, while full spectrum oil contains the 200-plus cannabinoids found in the plant, including THC. In order to get all the benefits of the cannabinoids without the THC, Spektrum Life created a high-quality, broad spectrum oil, which they tested for a year before putting it on the market.

“It’s rare to find a quality, true broad spectrum product in the industry,” said Andres, adding that this is a higher quality oil that requires a more extensive extraction process.

No artificial flavors or colorings are ever added to their products, which Andres says differentiates Spektrum Life products from many others on the market. “We only add terpenes and coconut oil in our product lines to intensify and improve a particular physical or mental activity. Currently, our Gold Line contains terpenes to enhance energy and focus,” he explained.

He added that most athletes use CBD to help their muscles heal quickly, which reduces their recovery time. “Our athletic clients include baseball, football and basketball players, MMA fighters and triathletes, just to name a few,” he said. “On the other hand, a large majority of Spektrum Life clientele is made up of seniors who want CBD but do not want marijuana.”

“Once seniors realize that they can find a product with no THC that helps with inflammation and doesn’t make them drowsy, Spektrum Life products become a staple in their daily health and wellness routine, allowing them to accomplish their everyday activities pain-free while enhancing their energy,” added Tiffany.

Spektrum Life partners with the industry’s top hemp manufacturers, which allows them to hand-select their plants. They look for the strongest roots, which yield the healthiest plants with the highest level of cannabinoids. “We use biomass extraction, which is a different type of extraction than most companies use, and while it is more expensive than other extraction processes, it is safer for the plant and yields the most amount of cannabinoids,” said Tiffany.

The Guatys also take great pride in their customer service. The company has a Life Support Team to answer customer’s questions, and they work with doctors, farmers and chemists who are very knowledgeable about the industry. “Our team is available to answer questions from customers who have no idea what CBD is, to questions from people looking for very specific answers,” said Tiffany. “We also follow up with our customers to see how the products are working for them.”

“With the lack of education in the industry, we feel it is our duty to spread accurate knowledge about CBD to as many people as possible and produce high quality, broad spectrum products,” she added.

Spektrum Life offers a range of CBD product choices through their online store at www.Spektrumlife.com and can be reached at (305) 330-5535.