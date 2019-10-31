Cynthia Brewer Named Vice President Florida of Kaycha Labs

Republished with permission from Cannabis News Florida

Cynthia Brewer has been with Kaycha Group for two years as Sales Director, where she has shown exemplary performance, as shown in annual sales and customer retention reports. In addition, Brewer has shown initiative in the performance of her duties, going above and beyond, in order to ensure that Kaycha Group delivers quality customer service while producing the expected outputs, well before their respective deadlines.

As Vice President Florida, Brewer will be more closely involved in establishing policies to promote company culture and vision, managing relationships with partners/vendors, encouraging employees to maximum performance and dedication, and will act as a subject matter expert on the various service lines while analyzing industry trends and competition.