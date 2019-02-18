Liberty Health Sciences To Open New Dispensary In North Miami, Bringing Total Number Of Stores In Florida To Nine

-Second Liberty dispensary to open in Miami-Dade County

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ – Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com (“Liberty” or the “Company”), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it will be holding a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for its new dispensary opening in North Miami, and increasing the number of the Company’s dispensaries in Miami to two, and in the state of Florida to nine.

Located at 10795 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL., the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Strategically situated in a high traffic area, the new dispensary is located on the main corridor (Biscayne Blvd.) that connects downtown Miami and midtown between North Miami and Aventura. The store will also service the neighboring cities of Edgewater, Little River, and Miami Shores, and is located near potential customers living in Magnolia Park, Bay Point, Morningside, Bayside, Belle Meade, Shorecrest, and Palm Grove.

Liberty continues to fulfill its promise to provide our Florida customers with access to the highest-quality medical marijuana throughout the state, including increasing our capacity to provide premium quality products developed at our Liberty 360 Innovation Campus in Gainesville, where we expect to add an additional 160,000 square feet of cultivation space this year.

George Scorsis, CEO of Liberty

Our new North Miami location will offer the community state-of-the-art waiting and consultation rooms for medical marijuana educational meetings and provide access to Liberty’s line of superior cannabis products in a 4,270 square-foot modern and safe environment to which our customers have become accustomed.

During the grand opening, Liberty will provide local food trucks, music, giveaways, special discounts and cannabis-infused cooking demonstrations for educational purposes only. Liberty also operates dispensaries in Merritt Island, Miami, Palm Harbor, Port St. Lucie, St. Petersburg, Summerfield, Tampa (Hyde Park), Winter Haven.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty’s measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers’ well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.