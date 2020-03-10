Mr. Cannabis Law Adds Attorney Edgar J. Asebey to Drive Long-Term Value to Clients

Mr. Cannabis Law, a full-service law firm focused exclusively on the marijuana and hemp industry, is excited to announce the addition of Edgar J. Asebey, Esq. as Of Counsel to Mr. Cannabis Law. Mr. Asebey is a regulatory and transactional attorney with over two decades of experience in federal regulation of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, food, dietary supplement and cosmetics companies. Since 2015, he has been working on cannabis-related matters in the areas of regulatory compliance, business transactions, venture finance, and international trade. Edgar brings a wealth of knowledge and over 20 years of experience in life science, to cannabis and hemp/CBD clients who require novel solutions to complex issues. Edgar practices before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), representing client companies on regulatory compliance, product approval/registration and FDA enforcement defense matters. He also assists clients with international and domestic business transactions, IP licensing, venture finance, trademark protection and import/export matters.

Dustin Robinson, Founding Partner of Mr. Cannabis Law, provided his comments on the addition of Mr. Asebey: “In the short-term, Mr. Asebey’s vast experience in various areas of law is going to prove to be extremely valuable to our clients. But, I am even more excited about the long-term value Mr. Asebey will bring to our clients. The FDA is highly involved in compliance matters for CBD products and we are going to continue to see the FDA getting even more involved in those matters. Additionally, once marijuana federal prohibition is abolished (which I predict will be sooner than some may think), the FDA will be the main federal regulatory agency overseeing marijuana compliance. Mr. Asebey and I are already assisting clients with international transactions relating to CBD; and we predict CBD/cannabis international trade is going to see an enormous boost over the next 5 years. Mr. Asebey’s background in FDA compliance, international transactions, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals will help us provide our clients with short-term solutions along with long-term strategic approaches to help them achieve massive success in the hemp/cannabis space.”

For more information on Mr. Asebey, please go to the following link: https://mrcannabislaw.com/edgar-j-asebey/.